City Mission welcomes 500 for Christmas lunch

Volunteers serve up meals at the Auckland City Mission Christmas lunch. Photo: NZ Herald

The Auckland City Mission has welcomed about 500 people for Christmas lunch over the course of the morning.

The meal was served at the Mission’s new building, HomeGround on Albert St, where there are 80 apartments, a large dining room, a commercial kitchen, and wrap-around services.

“We really wanted to celebrate being home this year,” Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson said.

Those who attended the lunch were either living on the street and vulnerably-housed, or families who did not have enough money for Christmas Day, she said.

About 120 kilograms of ham, 60kg of potato salad with maple syrup mayonnaise, fresh bread rolls, and coleslaw were involved in the lunch.

There was a chocolate brownie with strawberries for pudding, as well as 120 litres of jelly.

In the lead-up to Christmas, the Auckland City Mission and its partners distributed about 10,000 food parcels to people in need, Robinson said.

“The thing that we’re all super conscious of is the impact of the cost of living and the cost of food.”

Robinson said Christmas could be a lonely and alienating time for some people.

“There’s this deeply human need within each one of us to connect and to belong,” she said.

“To be able to, without too much drama and in a very low-key but cheery manner, provide a beautiful meal and connection and belonging and a bit of Christmas cheer, it’s pretty cool.”

In Wellington, free meals were being dished out at the Room at the Inn event for those people who might be feeling a bit lonely this Christmas.

All the meals were takeaway this year because the Aro Valley Hall, where the event is usually held, is being refurbished.