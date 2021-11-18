'Clear pathway' for Auckland: Robertson

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson. Photo: RNZ

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says he has heard first-hand of the Auckland hospitality industry's frustration after a day of meetings in the city.

Robertson told reporters he had spent the day speaking with Auckland businesses about the next steps for the region and the country.

Today was a "great opportunity" to come to Auckland to hear from businesses.

There had been frustration but he had not heard much anger, Robertson said.

There was now "a clear pathway" and plan for Auckland.

Robertson's visit started at a medical centre in South Auckland, before he met the Business Chamber of Commerce to hear how businesses are operating in Auckland and what the challenges are.

"It was good to hear it from those business representatives," Robertson said.

When asked if he had spoken with the right people, Robertson said there were a number of members from Cabinet who had seen the challenges businesses had faced over the last three months.

Asked why the traffic light system would start at the red level, Robertson said the health system was coping but under stress and Government had to make sure it managed through that.

"We don't want Auckland to be at the red level any longer than it needs to be," he said.

"When we change settings we need to be careful.

"When we are making decisions like this we base it on public health advice. Hospitality venues by their nature involves people not wearing masks ... we're very close to where hospitality can come in but we need to balance the risk."

Robertson said Auckland was "very close" to a point where hospitality could reopen.

"Now we move to a different phase. Today we discussed with businesses a transitional payment. We're just finalising that now and will have more to say about that when the transition starts."

"At the red level all businesses can operate, albeit with some restrictions."

At the red level, businesses will be able to open; however, Robertson hopes the region can move to orange quickly.

His visit to Auckland today is his first face-to-face meetings with those in the struggling hospitality industry since lockdown began three months ago.

This comes a week after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's visit to the city. She did not have any formal meetings with hospitality representatives during that visit.

Aucklanders will notice a difference when the region moves into the red level.

Looking towards November 29, Robertson said business were preparing for that week.

The Government would consider the status of the outbreak, and vaccination status.

"We do have to be careful, just as we have always done," Robertson said.

He had met today with business owners from a number of different sectors - including construction and hospitality.

"I heard very directly from them," he said.

"It's not that we haven't heard from people over the last three months. No one is underestimating the pressure, the frustration, the stress people have felt.

"There is now a clear pathway forward."

Robertson said the Speaker changing the rules, allowing MPs to travel to Auckland without having to isolate upon return to Parliament, paved the way for him to visit Auckland.

"We have been communicating - we tweaked resurgence support payment, partly as a result of talking and listening to business."