Climate protesters block Transmission Gully

Protesters block traffic on Transmission Gully, Wellington, this morning. Photo: RNZ

Passenger rail protesters blocking traffic on the southbound lanes of the Transmission Gully motorway near Wellington were being moved from the road by police.

The Restore Passenger Rail group said a dozen protesters aged from 22 to 81 had sat down on the southbound lanes and some had glued their hands to the tarmac.

Police were moving protesters to one side of the motorway and handcuffing them to a barrier to allow traffic to use one lane.

Spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden said some drivers had shouted abuse, but there had been no physical violence.

A commuter on the road earlier said traffic was at a standstill.

Police said up to 20 people were understood to be involved in the protest on the southbound lane of the motorway at Judgeford, Porirua.

The group has conducted a number of similar protests on Wellington roads over the past week, claiming to want passenger rail services restored to year-2000 levels.

Yesterday Wellington's Mount Victoria tunnel was closed when protesters abseiled down one side and hung a sign above traffic lanes.

Last week protest action took place on motorways in Lower Hutt and central Wellington, blocking lanes near the Terrace Tunnel.