Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Clinging to pool noodle, hypothermic man rescued after dinghy sinks

    Two men got into trouble when their dinghy sank in Wellington Harbour. Photo: Wellington District Police
    A pool noodle was all a man had to keep him afloat as he waited to be rescued amid rough sea conditions in Wellington on Monday afternoon.

    The man and his friend got into trouble when their dinghy sank near Scorching Bay around midday.

    Sea conditions were rough, with a 25-knot northwesterly wind and a metre of swell.

    To make matters worse, only one of the men was wearing a lifejacket - the other clung to a pool noodle for a flotation device.

    The man who was wearing the lifejacket was able to swim around 240m to shore to raise the alarm that his mate was still in the water.

    The Police Maritime Unit on Lady Elizabeth IV located the other man, who was treated for hypothermia.

    Senior constable Roscoe Lane said the rescue was a good reminder of the need to be prepared before heading out on a boat.

    "Police would like to remind people to check your craft and equipment is working before you hit the water.

    "Always wear a lifejacket when boating or using any other craft on the water, a pool noodle is not sufficient.

    "It's a requirement to have a lifejacket of the right size for everyone on board, and good to have two forms of communication if possible and tell someone where you're going and when you'll be back."

     

    NZ Herald

