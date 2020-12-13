Sunday, 13 December 2020

9.06 am

Close watch kept on hot spots in Port Hills

    Firefighters examine the scene where a fire started in the Port Hills on Friday night. Photo: RNZ
    Firefighters are continuing to dampen down hot spots on the Port Hills in Christchurch following a large scrub fire.

    The blaze has now been contained, but about 40 properties were evacuated when it broke out above Hillsborough about 11pm on Friday.

    Area Commander Dave Stackhouse. Photo: RNZ
    Fire and Emergency NZ said one crew carried out perimeter patrols as well as watching hot spots overnight on Saturday.

    Four crews will be on site on Sunday morning to carry out more perimeter patrols and continue dampening hot spots.

    The fire destroyed around 25 to 30ha of land.

    Fire investigators and police were working to establish the cause of the fire.

    Area Commander for Fire and Emergency Dave Stackhouse told a media briefing yesterday that fire investigators had identified some "good positive leads" and some "areas of interest."

    They had established where the blaze started, near a reservoir.

    At the height of the fire, 15 appliances and 60 firefighters - a mix of fulltime and volunteers crews - were deployed. Two helicopters using monsoon buckets were also used.

     

    RNZ

