Cluster of small earthquakes shake NZ

A swarm of earthquakes has rocked New Zealand, including a magnitude 6.8 earthquake which struck south of the Kermadec Islands.

The quake hit at 4.19pm and the Ministry of Civil Defence warned on Twitter the quake could trigger a tsunami which could impact New Zealand.

It later quashed any risk of a tsunami striking the country.

Elsewhere, a series of earthquakes has shaken parts of the country in the North and South islands.

Geonet recorded four moderate earthquakes hitting within the last hour between Arthur's Pass in the south and Matawai in the north.

New Zealand earthquakes:

• Magnitude 4.4, 50km east of Arthur's Pass at a depth of 30km at 4.21pm.

• Magnitude 4.7, 15km east of Matawai at a depth of 15km at 4.21pm.

• Magnitude 4.8, 15km northwest of Pongaroa at a depth of 5km at 4.22pm.

• Magnitude 4.4, 10km east of Amberly at a depth of 6km at 4.24pm.