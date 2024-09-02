Colleagues give evidence in Polkinghorne trial

Philip Polkinghorne is on trial for the murder of his wife Pauline Hanna. Photo: RNZ

A former colleague of Philip Polkinghorne says he never saw him be controlling or derogatory towards Pauline Hanna.

All seats in the gallery were full for the sixth week of Polkinghorne's murder trial at the High Court in Auckland.

The defence's case continues Monday, calling a former colleague of Polkinghorne.

In February 2021, the witness and his wife had dinner with Polkinghorne and Hanna, which he said was the first time in three years.

"While we were there, it was evident that Pauline's mother was quite unwell and likely to pass in the next day or two," the witness said.

He said the couple seemed to get along as they usually would, which was good.

Defence lawyer, Ron Mansfield K.C., asked the former colleague, who has name suppression, whether he'd ever seen Polkinghorne act controlling or be derogatory towards his wife.

Earlier the court had heard evidence from analyst Margaret Skilton, called by the Crown, who described the situation between the couples as financial abuse.

"No I haven't," the witness said.

The witness said he'd had a call with Polkinghorne after Hanna's death, describing him as "distraught" and "one of the worst conversations I'd ever had".

In cross-examination, prosecutor Brian Dickey asked the witness if he knew of Polkinghorne's relationship with Sydney escort, Madison Ashton.

"I found out about that around the same time as everyone else in Auckland," he said.

Dickey asked if the witness knew about Polkinghorne's methamphetamine use, which he said he did not.

"Did it seem irresponsible or reckless taking it as an eye surgeon?," Dickey asked.

"I suppose, depending when it was and how it related to your work, would be reckless," the witness replied.

The defence next called Sharon Jenkins, a receptionist at Auckland Eye who house-sat for Polkinghorne and Hanna in their Remuera home over Christmas between 2017 and 2020.

Defence lawyer Harrison Smith questioned her about a tour she was given of the home on Christmas Eve 2017, with Pauline Hanna.

She was shown the laundry, which often had sheets in it, and the feeding arrangement for the cats.

Smith referred Jenkins to a photo taken of the kitchen in the police investigation following Hanna's death, with the cat bowls pictured.

"I'm not really sure what the relevance of the cat food is," Justice Graham Lang said.

"I simply just want to confirm that this was a common arrangement more than just what was what was found on the 5th of April," Smith said. "It's consistent with what Dr Polkinghorne describes in his interview as what he says his activity was the morning of the 5th of April."

After Hanna's death, Jenkins said she organised flowers and a card from Auckland Eye staff and dropped it to Polkinghorne's sister.

She said she only saw Polkinghorne once after Hanna's death when he briefly came by the practice.

"How did he present?" Smith questioned.

"He was obviously very upset and distraught, he had obviously been crying," Jenkins said.

In cross-examination, Dickey asked whether she had noticed Polkinghorne's weight loss or tiredness.

Jenkins said she had noticed, and it had seemed to happen quite suddenly.

The trial continues.