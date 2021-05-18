Collins 'jumped the gun' on water reforms: Ashburton mayor

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton said, however, he remained unconvinced at the early stage of the Government's plans to reform publicly-owned water assets.
It follows "misleading" comments from National Party leader Judith Collins at the weekend saying iwi could inherit a 50% ownership share of the South Island's water infrastructure as part of the scheme.
He suggested there were doubts around the proposals.
"The case for change is yet to be convincingly made to many councils by the Government," he said.
Collins said some South Island mayors were so appalled by what had been proposed during Three Waters' presentations last week that they had reached out to her office.
Collins pinpointed a co-governance proposal which was presented to mayors and iwi last week.
"This proposal, to put drinking water into iwi ownership, is yet another example of Labour implementing a new interpretation of the Treaty that sees the New Zealand Government - which represents all of us - not as sovereign, but in a 50-50 Treaty partnership with iwi," she said.
Brown said it was merely a proposal and that Collins had "jumped the gun".
"It's not a done deal by a long stretch," he said.
Ngāi Tahu freshwater group Te Kura Taka Pini's chair Dr Te Maire Tau also rejected Collins' claims and said she was "seeking headlines".
"Ngāi Tahu wants to design the structure if the new entity with the Crown and share governance responsibilities," he said.
"Ngāi Tahu does not want to own three waters infrastructure."
- By Adam Burns
Local Democracy Reporter