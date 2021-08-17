Community Covid case identified in Auckland

Photo: Getty Images

A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in the Auckland community this afternoon and is being investigated.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement today that a link between the case and the border or managed isolation had yet to be established.

"The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is undertaking interviews with the case for contact tracing purposes.

"While we collect more specific information all New Zealanders are reminded of the basic public health measures of mask wearing and hand washing.

"In particular, anyone in Auckland catching public transport this afternoon or who cannot socially distance in public spaces should wear a mask as a precaution."

Cabinet is meeting by phone now and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is returning to Wellington now.

The All of Government response group will meet at 3pm and Cabinet will get an officials briefing, including advice on what measures are needed, at 4.30pm.

Cabinet ministers will then meet again and the Prime Minister will make a public statement after that, expected to be about 6pm.

The timings are tentative and depend on developments.

The Government will not confirm any further details on the case including what part of Auckland it is in, or whether the person had moved around.

The Prime Minister was first advised of the case at about 1pm and there was still limited information available.

It is understood she briefed Auckland mayor Phil Goff on the situation via phone about 3pm.

The Ministry said a "hard and early response is the best tool to stamp out any potential spread".

"Everyone in New Zealand is asked to stay calm, be kind and play their part while we gather more information on the potential case."

The news comes after revelations this morning that Covid-19 was spread between returnees at Auckland's Jet Park managed isolation and quarantine facility when room doors were opened simultaneously for seconds during food deliveries and a health check.

An investigation has revealed the highly contagious Delta variant was spread in seconds across a corridor and changes were now under way at the 31 MIQ facilities throughout New Zealand to prevent synchronous door opening.

The news has sparked a run on supermarkets - but health experts are saying there is no need for people to panic-buy.

No border cases

There are no new cases to report today from managed isolation at the border.

One previously reported case has recovered since yesterday’s update. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 43 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2570.

More than 2.55 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date. Of these, 1.61 million are first doses and 934,000 are second doses.

