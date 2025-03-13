Community in shock after student killed by train

The area where the student was hit by the train in Matamata. Photo: Google Maps

Residents in the Matamata area are in shock after a Matamata College student was hit and killed by a freight train yesterday.

Matamata Mayor Adrienne Wilcock told Morning Report it was a tough time for the community following the girl's death on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's always sad when these tragedies happen and you feel it quite emotionally - you know, I'm a mother and a grandmother - yeah, this is sad."

Wilcock said she was not aware of any safety concerns prior to the student being hit.

"I do understand there will be investigations and enquiries taking place and, you know, I think council will very keen to work with the relevant authorities to see if these tragedies can be avoided in the future."

She said she hadn't been updated with any more details, but believed it could be a possibility that the student had just finished school.

Wilcock said train tracks were part of everyday life in Matamata, and the school was providing support to students and families.

"I would say Matamata College will be actively working in that space, I'm sure they have procedures to cope with these sorts of instances when a student is sadly lost... they will definitely be wrapping their support around the community."

Wilcock's advice to the community was to reach out and talk to one another.

"It's going to take a little bit of time to obviously work through - some will be more affected than others.

"Yeah, stick together and support one another," she said.

Police are asking anyone who saw the accident to contact them.