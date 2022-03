Andrew Robinson (right) was last seen about 9.30pm yesterday. Photo: supplied/NZ Police

Christchurch police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man.

They are appealing to the public for sightings of Andrew Robinson (35), who was last seen in the Hillmorton area of the city about 9.30pm yesterday.

He was wearing a light grey long sleeve shirt and dark grey pants and has a chin beard.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call  111 and quote file number 220302/5765.