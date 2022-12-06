Concern scope of inquiry is too narrow

The long-awaited inquiry into New Zealand’s response to Covid-19 is being hailed as a vital mechanism in order to prepare for future pandemics, but political opponents fear its scope is too narrow and will fail to properly analyse the Government’s economic response to the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed a Royal Commission of Inquiry would begin next year and evaluate many aspects of the Government’s attempt to protect New Zealanders from the virus — ranging from isolation, vaccine mandates and lockdowns, to fiscal and monetary policy responses, impact on Maori and support for essential workers.

The Green Party, National and Act all welcomed the inquiry — and noted they had all called for it previously — but they were concerned the scope was limited and would inhibit New Zealand’s ability to adequately prepare for the next pandemic.

Otago University epidemiologist Prof Michael Baker, a key proponent of New Zealand’s elimination strategy, was "delighted" to see the commission announced as it provided an opportunity to learn, citing the potential threat of bioterrorism.

While the inquiry was concerned with the country’s past responses, Covid-19 was still a current threat as 34,528 new community cases were reported in the past week — alongside 40 deaths attributed to the virus.

The inquiry, detailed yesterday afternoon by Ms Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, would begin considering evidence from February 1 next year and a report must be delivered by June 26, 2024.

It would be chaired by Australian-based epidemiologist Prof Tony Blakely, who would be supported by former National Party Cabinet minister Hekia Parata and former Treasury secretary John Whitehead.

The overall aim of the inquiry — expected to cost $15 million — was to examine lessons learned from New Zealand’s response that could be applied in preparation for a future pandemic, as outlined in its terms of reference agreed by Cabinet yesterday.

"It had been over 100 years since we experienced a pandemic of this scale, so it’s critical we compile what worked and what we can learn from it should it ever happen again," Ms Ardern said.

"A royal commission of inquiry is the highest form of public inquiry and is the right thing to do, given the Covid-19 emergency was the most significant threat to the health of New Zealanders and our economy since World War 2," Ms Ardern said.

Green Party Covid-19 spokesman Teanau Tuiono did not doubt the inquiry would provide valuable lessons, but he said it appeared "deliberately narrow in scope" and excluded the impact of the Government’s economic response on inequality.

"We would like to see more focus on exactly what went wrong with the vaccine rollout in [Maori and Pasifika] communities."

National Covid-19 response spokesman Dr Shane Reti was disappointed other parties were not consulted on the inquiry’s membership and the "limited" terms of reference.

"We also note that a separate, independent economic inquiry is still needed to paint the full picture of the effects that Covid-19 had."

Act leader David Seymour, who had been calling for an inquiry since May 2020, said the inquiry should have been completed ahead of next year’s general election.

He believed the inquiry’s terms of reference were inadequate, highlighting the removal of the operation of the private sector — except where services were integral to a pandemic response — from the scope.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker had also backed calls for a Royal Commission, but he was encouraged by the inquiry’s focus on making New Zealand more resilient to future events.

"The risk of pandemics is also rising for a lot of reasons — including the potential for bioterrorism — so the more we can learn from this, the better."

As of Sunday, there were 3900 reported cases, and the seven-day rolling average stood at 4926 — the highest counts since August.

There were also 418 people in hospital, the highest number recorded since August 21.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths attributable to Covid-19 was three.

— The New Zealand Herald