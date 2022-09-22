Consultant suggests centralised police training

File photo

Police professional development is set to be centralised as part of a push to make its college the "beating heart" of the force.

A report by consultant Debbie Francis was released earlier this month.

It was accepted in principal by the police executive at the end of last year, a spokeswoman said.

The report said the Royal New Zealand Police College, in Porirua, should be the "beating heart of New Zealand police" with training design, delivery and professional development centralised.

Some police business units outsourced their professional development, while the college had traditionally been focused on training new officers, the report said.

It recommended the police recruiting and technology workgroups be moved outside the college to make way for the evidence-based policing centre and high performance team.

A need for permanent leaders of the highest calibre was flagged, as morale had been challenged in recent years by transitory appointments across all areas at the college.

Leadership development needed to be a "common thread" in all career development and training.

Since police lacked a framework for developing leadership, they should use a simple model which "supports operational readiness", akin to that used by the defence force.

A career development function with clear achievement standards for leadership success was needed, with career development plans following staff through the organisation.

The two-year probationary period for new constables was found to be an inconsistent leaning experience, as was the 16-week initial training programme for new officers.

There was also a "potential disconnect" between some course content and practices in the places where new officers would be serving.

Police training could be better rooted in biculturalism and a deeper approach was needed to "seek to understand and acknowledge the colonial traditions which informed the origin of modern policing . . . and complex issues such as the over-representation of Maori in our justice system", the report said.

A police spokeswoman said the report was endorsed "in principle" by the police, because there was still some preliminary work to do in order to action some of the recommendations.

For instance, there was work being undertaken with local iwi to better understand the concept of turangawaewae — a sense of identity from a particular home place — and how it might apply to police.

Work was progressing — a new academic director started in May and there was a focus on securing enduring and sustainable change, the spokeswoman said.

