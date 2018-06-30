Consultation over CTV, PGC quake rubble

The families of those killed in the collapsed CTV and PGC buildings will be consulted about what to do with the rubble.

It has been in stored at Burwood Resource Recovery Park since the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

"Police still holds the CTV and PGC rubble, however we expect to release it to the Christchurch City Council in the coming months," a police spokeswoman said.

The Crown, through the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management, will ultimately make the decision on the material’s future and bear any costs related to it.

A MCDEM spokeswoman said it was too early to say what would happen to the material.

"We will work closely with Christchurch City Council throughout the decision-making process.

"Any considerations will also involve consultation with the bereaved families and Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu. The council has agreed to lead such consultation."

Both buildings collapsed in the February 22, 2011 magnitude-6.3 earthquake.

One hundred and fifteen people were killed in the CTV collapse and 18 died in the PGC building.

After a three-year investigation, police announced in November they would not pursue criminal charges for the CTV building’s collapse because the evidence was "not sufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction in court".

Some of the families of those killed in the collapse were devastated and vowed to fight the decision.

Maan Alkaisi, whose wife Maysoon Abbas died in the tragedy, said it was important critical elements of the building were kept for any future police investigations or for memorial purposes.

"For us the case is not closed. We will make sure they will not dispose of the critical elements of this building because it might still be useful for any future investigation."

He said some of the families of those killed were still fighting for justice.

"This story will only end when justice is done."

A 2012 royal commission of inquiry found the CTV building had serious design flaws and should not have been granted a building consent.

A royal commission of inquiry into the PGC building found its outdated structure made its susceptible to collapse in a large earthquake.

