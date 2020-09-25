Friday, 25 September 2020

Convicted killer found after two weeks on run

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: NZ Police
    Photo: NZ Police
    Police have caught convicted murderer Katrina Epiha, who escaped Corrections custody two weeks ago.

    Epiha was convicted of fatally stabbing Alicia Maree Nathan, 32, and threatening to kill another woman at an Avonhead property in Christchurch when she was still a teenager in August 2017.

    The 22-year-old fled from custody after receiving medical care at Middlemore Hospital on September 11.

    Police said she was arrested at a Massey address in West Auckland overnight.

    Officers also arrested a 47-year-old man who was at the property.

    "Police made the arrests with the assistance of the armed offenders squad, Eagle and other staff," Counties Manukau district commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said.

    "Both individuals were taken into custody without any further incident."

    Epiha will face a charge in relation to escaping custody and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

    The 47-year-old man will face a charge in relation to being an accessory after the fact.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter