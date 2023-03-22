Cook Strait ferry sailings cancelled as wild weather hits

The Interislander ferry Aratere leaving Wellington. File photo: RNZ

Ferry services have been cancelled as heavy swells hit Cook Strait and high winds buffeted central and southern parts of the country overnight.

In Wellington and Canterbury, Fire and Emergency received several calls about roofs lifting and trees or power lines falling on to roads.

Power lines taken out in high winds in Canterbury left 400 Banks Peninsula households without power.

Interislander cancelled all morning sailings of Aratere and Kaiarahi from Wellington and the 11am and 2.15pm services from Picton.

It was likely later sailings will also be cancelled and that would be confirmed early afternoon, Interislander said. Passengers would be offered a refund and not moved to other sailings because they were fully booked.

Four Bluebridge sailings, up to early afternoon, have been cancelled. The company said services were likely to resume on Wednesday evening but there could be further cancellations if the severe weather carried on longer than forecast.

MetService has forecast large waves along the south Wellington and Wairarapa coasts during the day.

Swells of up to 5m were due along Wellington's south coast during the morning, gradually easing in the late morning or early afternoon.

Southwest waves of up to 6m were due this morning around Palliser Bay and spreading north.

Some flooding was possible on the south coast of Wellington and Eastbourne due to king tides, strong southerly winds and large waves, especially two hours each side of Wednesday morning's high tide, MetService said. The king tide had been due at 5.50am.

In Lower Hutt, about 950 households in Belmont had power cut when trees fell on overhead power lines. Most were reconnected by 7am.