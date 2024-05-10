Cool conditions to continue over weekend

While the wintry temperatures are set to continue over the weekend, it will not be as cold as Thursday night.

This morning, parts of the country woke to below-freezing temperatures, amid fears there wouldn't be enough electricity to go around.

The coldest centre on Friday was Christchurch at -6C, MetService said.

MetService meteorologist John Law said there would be more cloud feeding in towards Canterbury through the night, and also up towards Hawke's Bay and Gisborne in the North Island, but it would not be as cold as Thursday night.

Waikato, Bay of Plenty and the central North Island would be cold and frosty once again on Saturday morning, Law said.

Hokitiia and Greymouth would be about 2C and 3C, and the southern parts of Canterbury would also be frosty.

"By the time we head towards the end of the day [Saturday] clearer skies will be back with us and when we do see any showers around these eastern areas or perhaps down in the far south, they're not going to add up to an awful lot - it's just a touch more cloud.

"In places like Northland and Auckland it stays pretty dry and pretty clear through the daytime."

Saturday night temperatures would drop back down to below freezing in central areas, Law said, with Palmerston North down to about 2C.

"More cloud in towards Whanganui down towards Manawatū and Wellington and I think as we head through the morning, that should start to break up and clear away."

It would turn into a fine clear night but a pretty cool one heading into Sunday morning, he said.

On Sunday the North Island will reach highs of 15C in Auckland, with Tauranga looking like the spot to be with plenty of sunshine reaching 16C.

The South Island is looking fine and dry through the daytime on Sunday but there is more cloud for the southern parts of Otago and an odd shower for Southland and the Fiordland coast, Law said.

"But for most of us it's a dry story."