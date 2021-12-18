Cool Yule? Christmas forecast not flash for Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The weather is shaping up nicely for those in the north on Christmas day, with several hot spots forecast to sit around 25C.
However, a patch of high pressure moving up the country means things aren't so rosy down South, and Dunedin is looking set for a cool Yule.
MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said although we're still a week out from Christmas, areas north of Taupō look like the best place to be for sunshine.
People in Auckland Central will have plenty to smile about - the MetService extended forcast shows sunny skies and a high of 25C.
Further up north, Kaitaia is also sitting pretty with a high of 24, and Whangārei is forecast to see temperatures up to 25C.
Forecasts for Hamilton show it will be hot, again a high of 25C, but clouds and light winds may also be present.
Even Wellington hasn't escaped the sunshine and, bar a northerly wind, can expect a warm 20C high.
In the South Island, Nelson is looking at a high of 21C, and Westport is forecast for a top temperature of 20C.
Those spending the 25th in Christchurch aren't so lucky, and the extended MetService forecasts shows a high of 18, with rain and light wind.
Queenstown also is looking at some rain, with a forecast of 19C and a few light showers.
Ferris told The New Zealand Herald the South was more likely to see cooler winds and clouds.
Sadly for those in Dunedin, the current projections are a high of just 16C, plus showers and a southerly.