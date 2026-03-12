The police cordon at Sheffield Crescent in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ/Anna Sargent

Cordons have been lifted after following reports of a concerning substance in Christchurch this afternoon.

Residents had been evacuated from Burnside, near Christchurch Airport, after a "high-risk explosive" was found.

The substance has been made safe, police said in an update just after 7pm.

Cordons were in place around Sheffield Crescent in Burnside after police were alerted to the substance shortly before 2.30pm on Thursday.

Police sent an emergency mobile alert to people nearby.

"All members of the public are advised to immediately evacuate the area in the vicinity of Sheffield Cres Burnside Christchurch and surrounding area due to high-risk explosive substance located," the alert said.

Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison said people should avoid the area.

"An increased police presence can be expected as safe removal of the substance is arranged. Cordons will be removed once the area is safe," he said.

Cordons will be removed once the area is safe, he added.