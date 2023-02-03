Coromandel declares state of emergency

A state of emergency has been declared in the Thames-Coromandel region.

Mayor Len Salt said it was a pre-emptive declaration of emergency as conditions in the region are expected to deteriorate over the long weekend.

“The reason I have done this is because we have an unfolding situation with vulnerable communities, vulnerable people and an emerging situation where we have the potential for land slips and further erosion that we need to manage,” Salt said.

”The main area affected is the west coast, the Thames Coast, from Ruamahunga northward. By declaring a state of emergency we are empowering our agencies and our emergency support services and our staff to be able to manage this situation in a way that protects property and keeps people safe and out of harm’s way.”

The situation is “weather dependent and will depend to some degree on the extent to which the damage that has already been done by water and rainfall continues to make the hills and catchment areas vulnerable to further slips”.

“Due to the dynamic nature of hazards around our district, we strongly discourage anyone from travelling around the district unless necessary,” Salt said.

Auckland will also spend up to another week in a state of emergency it was confirmed today, as more rain hit the city.

Mayor Wayne Brown announced the extension this afternoon - and conceded he had “dropped the ball” in response to the deluge that flooded the city last Friday.

Auckland Emergency Management asked people to keep an eye on the weather forecast and road conditions ahead of the long weekend during the 3pm update.

”We still have a number of roads throughout the region that have closures or partial closures in place.

“Please travel safe on our roads this long weekend if you are travelling around. Plan your journey and allow extra time.”

Auckland Transport said there are 29 road closures across the region, and confirmed 1867 flood-hit vehicles had been towed.

Ian McCormick from Auckland Council said there were 232 red-stickered properties and 1294 properties have yellow stickers. The council has carried out more than 4000 building assessments to date.

Auckland Council announced an emergency relief fund to support people who are experiencing hardship due to the flooding. People can make applications online or call the council on 09 301 0101 during normal business hours for application assistance.

Brown said the new state of emergency was for seven days but could be lifted sooner.