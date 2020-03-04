Air NZ is making cuts to Asia, Australia and domestic flights due to coronavirus. Photo: ODT files

Air New Zealand is making further cuts to domestic, trans-Tasman and Asian services to counter the impact of Covid-19.

​The airline said flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong, which were set to resume at the end of this month, would be less frequent than originally planned.

Flights to Shanghai would be dependent on the lifting of international travel restrictions, and services to Seoul would remain suspended until the end of June.

Services to Singapore, Tokyo's Narita airport and Taipei were also being cut back.

Air New Zealand said the number of trans-Tasman seats would be cut by a further 4% and domestic services by 2% until the end of June.

Meanwhile, the national carrier says it is working closely with the Ministry of Health and government agencies to identify and proactively contact customers who travelled on flights with a woman who is the second person in New Zealand to test positive for Covid-19.

The woman was on Air NZ flight NZ0283 on February 25 from Singapore to Auckland. She then took two domestic flights Air NZ flight 5013 Auckland to Palmerston North on March 2, and Air NZ 8114 Palmerston North to Auckland on the same day.

All passengers on those flights will be contacted.

Air New Zealand chief medical officer Dr Ben Johnston said the airline has anticipated and planned for this type of scenario, and has a robust process in play to manage its response.

"The health and safety of passengers and crew is Air New Zealand's top priority."

- RNZ and NZ Herald