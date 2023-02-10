Council knew about falling street lamps for two years

This lamp fell at Snapper Point on Evans Bay Parade. Photo: Chris Calvi-Freeman

Wellington City Council admits it has known for two years about dodgy fixings in its street lamps causing heavy LED lanterns to fall to the ground. But only today did it front up.

Former Wellington City Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman came across a lantern on the ground this week, weighing around 15kg and about a metre long.

Council infrastructure manager Brad Singh initially said it found the first faulty fixing recently - but when pressed by RNZ admitted that was two years ago.

He said they now know a batch of 1000 were scattered around the capital.

Brad Singh. Photo: LinkedIn

Of those, 10 lamps had fallen. About 300 had been fixed - so about 700 were still needing repair.

"We've been working really hard over the last period of time trying to figure out where these are, and we're very close to identifying all of them now," Singh said.

"The plan from the council's end is to go on a proactive replacement programme, and we'll be replacing all these fixings."

Singh said the council should know where all the lamps with faulty fixings are within the next two weeks, and all should be fixed by the end of the year.

The council did not tell residents when the problem was first discovered because they didn't know enough about what was happening - and the risk was not considered great, he said.

"Out of a thousand potentially faulty streetlights, and 20,000 on the fleet, and only 10 have fallen down, I think that the safety risk for a resident is probably just as much as walking across the street."

However, Singh conceded that keeping it quiet was not the right approach.

"We should have been more direct in terms of what we did, and we're very sorry that this has happened.

"We wear full accountability for what has happened."