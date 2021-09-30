Counter-terrorism bill passes third reading

Labour and National voted for the bill at its third reading, with the Greens, ACT and Māori parties opposed. Image: Parliament TV

A new counter-terror law, which would criminalise the planning of a terror attack, has been passed with support by both major parties in Parliament.

Parliament has had an extended sitting this morning, with speeches on the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill continuing until about 10pm last night and resuming at 9am today.

Labour and National voted for the bill at its third reading, with the Greens, ACT and Māori parties opposed.

The bill was introduced in April aiming to fill gaps in the law to better prevent and respond to terrorism, and has been expedited after the LynnMall terror attack on September 3, in which Ahamed Samsudeen was shot dead after stabbing shoppers with a knife he found in a supermarket.

The Crown had tried to charge him under the Terrorism Suppression Act, but planning to commit a terrorist attack was not considered an offence.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi last night said the "unfortunately necessary" new legislation would give the authorities more powers to prevent planning and execution of further terror attacks.

The accelerated Parliamentary process the bill has been pushed through under has faced criticism, and some have also raised concerns about the effect of criminalising planning and intention, rather than an act of terrorism.