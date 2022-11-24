'This country is becoming lawless': Manhunt after dairy worker dies

A manhunt is under way after an Auckland shopkeeper was fatally stabbed during an armed robbery, with fellow dairy owners calling it their worst nightmare and a community reeling.

Police were called to the Rose Cottage Superette at the intersection of Haverstock Rd and Fowlds Ave in the suburb of Sandringham at 8.05pm yesterday after a person entered the shop armed with a knife and took the cash register.

“We are still working to establish exactly what took place, but at some point during the incident the dairy worker was allegedly stabbed,” police said.

The worker, who was filling in for the owners, suffered critical injuries and was transported to hospital, but died a short time later.

Residents, many who shop at the popular Haverstock Rd dairy, were in shock, reacting with heartfelt comments on social media posts. One said they had talked with the slain worker just hours before the attack.

“My heart goes out to the much-loved family who owns the business. Kind and hard-working, I can only imagine the sadness they feel,” the person said in a post.

The Dairy and Business Owners Group is holding a vigil at the front of the shop at 10.30am today.

Group chairman Sunny Kaushal told The New Zealand Herald the stabbing in Sandringham has left “us all numb with shock”.

“This country is becoming lawless. This was a law-abiding citizen just doing his job.”

A cordon remains around the Sandringham dairy where a worker was stabbed. Photo: NZ Herald

Kaushal who was at the scene this morning believed the attack could have been avoided.

“We have been telling the Government for the last five years. Now the worst fear has happened. Last night we lost one of us.”

He said the Government’s soft-on-crime approach has led offenders to have no fear of authorities.

“Dairy shop owners are extremely fearful for their lives. Running a business in this country has become very difficult. The Government has blood on its hands.”

Kaushal said somebody needed to take responsibility for the worker’s death.

“Government owes answers to the worker’s family.”

Kaushal said the dairy owners were overseas and a worker was looking after the shop for them.

Although he had not spoken to the family directly yet, the group was trying to reach them and rally support.

Police have launched a homicide investigation, with a manhunt under way for the offender.

“We know this incident will be extremely concerning and unsettling for our community,” police said. “We are undertaking extensive inquiries to identify and locate the offender.”

Cordons remained in place overnight and nearby residents could expect to see a significant police presence as they conduct a scene examination, talk to possible witnesses and canvass areas.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of this incident, who may have seen something which could help locate the offender. Anyone with information was asked to contact 105 and quote event number P052703294.

A resident describes the shop’s owners as “the most beautiful family”.

”This family is literally so loved by this neighbourhood,” they said. ”We love these guys, they are our community. This is so utterly shocking and devastating for all of us who live around here.”

Another neighbour of the shop told a photographer at the scene they came to the dairy often.

“A lovely young family owns it, they only left a few days ago for a vacation. Sadly it seems someone has taken advantage.”

Spate of crime

The Auckland suburb of Sandringham had a large spate of crime between February and March earlier this year, with vape shops being targeted along with liquor stores and dairies.

During this period, local business owners were taking drastic measures to protect themselves and their businesses.

Liquor store owner Andy Lin spent three months sleeping in his shop due to being targeted with ramraids and break-ins multiple times. An elderly member of the public was stabbed in June when he stood up for a shopkeeper who was targeted during a robbery.

The business owners tried banding together to collectively hire an overnight security guard, which didn’t go ahead due to a lack of funding.

None of the mitigation measures such as bollards was made available to the businesses through the $6m Crime Prevention Fund, according to Business Association manager Mark Scherer, which in September had only supported five businesses across the country.

“They were known targets,” he said.

The Sandringham Business Association Whatsapp chat was “pretty active” last night. Scherer said the local community leaders are appalled by the news.

“People aren’t just upset anymore, they’re angry. It’s the step too far we thought would happen at some stage. We knew if these violent attacks continued somebody would be killed, now that’s happened.”