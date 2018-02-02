Country recovering after big storm

Much of the country will spend the day assessing the damage left by ex-Cylone Fehi as heavy rain continues to affect parts of the country.

King tides this morning could pose challenges for some areas this morning. In Christchurch low-lying streets have been flooded around the Heathcote and Avon rivers and in New Brighton.

The fury of Fehi has passed over New Zealand, leaving a trail of flooded homes, torn-up roads and more than 100 motorists facing a night in their cars.

The South Island was worst hit by the storm yesterday, with Civil Defence declaring a state of emergency in Dunedin and the Buller District.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it had more than 228 weather-related calls across the country yesterday, 210 of which were in the South Island. Another 260 calls were for structure and vegetation fires, medical emergencies, and road crashes.

Most schools will be open as normal this morning, but the best information will come from schools and early learning services themselves.

The Westland District Council reported at least 115 people were stranded overnight in their cars near Fox Glacier after felled trees and slips blocked State Highway 6.

Mayor Bruce Smith said they were expecting large volumes of rain, but the wind caught them by surprise.He said the stranded motorists had been contacted and a helicopter would be sent, weather permitting, to the area with the hopes of getting them out some time today.

"Police are in charge of that and are onto it - they started very early this morning," he told Newstalk ZB.

"There are lots of logs down on the state highway, power down in lots of places. It will be a big clean-up, there is a huge mess mainly from the wind and tide.

"We are into clean-up mode, taking care of displaced people, and checking those who lost property got to safety. Emergency response teams working all night have done a fantastic job."

MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon said the main system affecting the South Island yesterday had moved away to the southwest.

However, a low would stick around bringing cooler temperatures and continuing to drive nasty weather into the already soggy Westland area.

"The West Coast will continue to see heavy rainfall and strong winds," she said. "They're not off the hook yet."

A heavy rain warning was also in place for the Canterbury High Country well into this morning.

Strong gusts yesterday cut power to the area. Some residents in Hokitika and the surrounding area were expected to be without it for at least another day.

Dozens of campers were forced to flee the grounds of the local racecourse in Westport yesterday morning after a "mini tsunami" of floodwater inundated the track.

Westport South, North and Buller high schools were closed today, following a directive from the Ministry of Education.

Nelson was battered by high winds and flooding which caused evacuations in the city, in Mapua and Richmond. Driver Melissa Richards said she feared for her life as feared for her life as huge waves swept across Rocks Rd and almost smashed her into a bank.

Falling trees closed roads in Takaka, Ruby Bay and Central Rd South in Tasman. People had to be ferried from their flooded homes in Monaco in surf life-saving boats.

In Dunedin, the rain has stopped and floodwaters have receded after torrential rain overwhelmed the city's stormwater system yesterday, sparking evacuations and road closures.

At one point, about 800 homes were at risk of being inundated with sewage-contaminated floodwater.

The rain presented a dramatic turnaround for Otago, where a huge blaze ripped through a chunk of forestry and incinerated several industrial buildings on Wednesday night. About 100 residents were evacuated when the fire took hold of the suburb of Burnside.

While Christchurch escaped the worst of the weather event, the area was hit with strong winds and rain. Thousands of homes were without power in the Selwyn and Halswell areas, though residents were expected to be back on the grid by last night.

Christchurch firefighters also battled several unrelated fires over the afternoon.

Wellingtonians battled fierce winds with gusts up to 160km/h and heavy rain yesterday afternoon. Flights were cancelled, as were ferries and some train services.

A backlog of stressed passengers could also be expected further north today, after a raft of flights scheduled from Auckland Airport were also cancelled yesterday.

Auckland was expected to get another dumping last night as the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fehi continued to hammer the country.

MetService rain radar showed a huge rain cell tracking over the region.

South of Auckland in the coastal community of Kaiaua, residents were warned to prepare for the possibility of flooding.

The small town was hit hard by flooding last month when a storm that coincided with a king tide caused waves to burst over the sea bank, affecting hundreds of homes.