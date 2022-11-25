Couple sick of cars crashing into their house

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Kevin Zhou and Sherry Che bought their house near the Halswell Junction Rd/Hamill Rd roundabout five years ago and, since then, four vehicles have ploughed through their fence and onto their property.
Christchurch City Council has still done nothing to help according to the local councillor supporting them, Andrei Moore, even after the most recent incident just five weeks ago, when a car went through their lounge window.
It smashed through the fence and took out part of the living room wall.
Since the roundabout was built there have been at least six similar incidents at the property.
Twelve months ago, the Waipuna- Hornby-Halswell-Riccarton Community Board asked for improvements, but it is still waiting for a reply, Moore said.
Moore has told the community board the couple also complained directly to the council more than a year ago and, more recently, he has personally written to the chief executive but still no response.
“This is really, really poor and I really feel for them,” Moore said. “Many other residents, if faced with the same problem, would be in this room right now yelling at us, if they were having to put up with this four times since moving in”.
Once the preferred option is finalised we will update the residents who raised the initial concern and seek their feedback on the option.
The couple have contemplated selling the home but know it’s unlikely anybody would buy it, knowing the history.
“That’s the dilemma we have to face,” Che said.
“Or do we continue to live here and put ourselves at risk?
He said he is not certain what the problem is with the city council, but the situation is not acceptable. He also said the couple doesn’t want to cause any trouble, but they are just over it.
“It is clearly a very serious safety issue,” he said.
The Greater Hornby Residents’ Association is also unhappy with the lack of action by city council staff on traffic and pedestrian safety issues in the area.
Association secretary, Ross Houliston told the board city council staff were acting in an almost obstructive manner when it came to the suburb.
“They just ignore everything,” he said.
“I know there is a huge backlog of traffic issues waiting to be addressed by council staff.”
“We are the biggest community board in the country, and we are still growing.
“We’d love to see things flying through and us getting results, but I guess staff have only got so much capacity. My feeling is we need additional traffic engineers to deal with the workload and the backlog,” he said.
Former community board chair Mike Mora has also weighed in on the issue.
He told the board council staff routinely ignored board recommendations and sometimes even refused to meet elected members to discuss issues, and it’s time it stopped.
“It’s time for the jockey to ride the horse, instead of the other way around,” he said.
The community board has now agreed to write to the mayor and chief executive asking for advice on potential safety improvements at the Halswell Junction Rd/Hamill Rd roundabout.
-By Tony Simons