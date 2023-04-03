Covid: 1214 new Southern cases

Photo: Getty Images

There have been 12,202 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week and 25 further deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 5149 were reinfections.

In the Southern region, there were 1214 new cases reported.

There were also 220 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, with nine cases in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1739.

Last week 11,258 new cases were reported and 76 further deaths attributed to Covid-19.