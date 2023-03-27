Covid: 1217 new Southern cases reported

Photo: Getty Images

There have been 11,258 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week and 76 further deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

1217 of those cases were in the Southern region.

Of the new cases nationally, 4712 were reinfections.

There were also 211 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, with seven cases in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1605.

Last week 11,544 new cases were reported and 12 further deaths attributed to Covid-19.

Three years on from the country's first lockdown, former director-general of health Sir Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealand had stayed below predicted death rates, which was" virtually unique around the world".

A Royal Commission of Inquiry into Aotearoa's pandemic response is due to be completed in June 2024.