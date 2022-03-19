Covid-19: 10 deaths nationally, 1224 new cases in South

Photo: Getty Images

There have been 10 new deaths of people with Covid-19 reported today, with the number of new community cases rising to 18,514, including 1224 in the South.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths now stands at 166 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 8.

Of the 10 people who died in past day, one was from Northland, three from Auckland, one from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, two from the Lakes DHB area, and one from Wellington. Of these people, one was aged in their 40s, two in their 60s, four in their 80s, and three were in 90s. Six were women and four were men.

There are 939 people in New Zealand hospitals today, including 22 in the Southern DHB area. Nationally, 24 people are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The number of new community cases has risen by more than 4000 from the 14,128 community cases reported yesterday. The Ministry said the seven-day rolling average of cases gave a more reliable indicator of the trend in cases - it is 17,641 today, down from 17,673 yesterday.

Cases in hospital

Northland: 29; North Shore: 169; Middlemore: 218; Auckland: 208; Waikato: 58; Bay of Plenty: 33; Lakes: 6; Tairāwhiti: 4, Hawke’s Bay: 29; Taranaki: 6; MidCentral: 19; Hutt Valley: 20; Capital and Coast: 50; Wairarapa: 5; Whanganui: 3; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury: 48; South Canterbury: 1; Southern: 22

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT)

Northland (643), Auckland (4,346), Waikato (1,729), Bay of Plenty (1,221), Lakes (541), Hawke’s Bay (1,108), MidCentral (847), Whanganui (273), Taranaki (601), Tairāwhiti (365), Wairarapa (260), Capital and Coast (1,237), Hutt Valley (697), Nelson Marlborough (457), Canterbury (2,694), South Canterbury (217), Southern (1224), West Coast (42); Unknown (12)

There were 45 new cases at the border.

*Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO.

- ODT Online and RNZ