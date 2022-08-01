Covid-19: 5312 new community cases, 759 in hospital

There are 5312 new Covid community cases reported today, and 759 people are in hospital with the disease, including 16 in ICU.

A further 28 Covid-related deaths are included in the Ministry of Health's update today.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6990.

Four of the deaths reported today were from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Lakes, one was from Tairāwhiti, three were from Hawke's Bay, three were from Taranaki, two were from Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, four were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, one was from the Southern region.

Two of these people were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90. Twelve were women and 16 were men.

Covid deaths

The ministry says there are now 1502 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause or as a contributing factor. This is the number that will be reported to the World Health Organization.

In the past seven days the average number deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to Covid-19 is 19.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 13; Waitematā: 86; Counties Manukau: 79; Auckland: 79; Waikato: 102; Bay of Plenty: 29; Lakes: 15; Hawke’s Bay: 34; MidCentral: 49; Whanganui: 11; Taranaki: 22; Tairawhiti: 3; Wairarapa: 5; Capital & Coast: 25; Hutt: 7; Nelson Marlborough: 19; Canterbury: 124 West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 17; Southern: 39.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 65.