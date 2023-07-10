Covid-19: 5417 new cases, 21 deaths

There have been 5417 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week, and 21 further deaths.

Of the new cases, 2547 were reinfections.

There were 290 new cases in the Southern region.

The total number of deaths attributed to the virus in New Zealand is now 3159.

In addition, there were 184 cases in hospital at midnight on Sunday with three in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 771.

Last week, 6578 new Covid-19 cases were reported and a further 21 deaths were attributed to the virus.