Covid-19: 5630 cases, 17 deaths, hospital numbers climb in South

There are 5630 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths, including a child under 10, being reported today, as the numbers of people in hospital with the virus climbs in the South.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health said there were also 362 people in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care or a high dependency unit. That compares with 391 hospitalisations and three people in ICU yesterday.

Despite the overall drop in hospitalisations, the number in the Southern District Health Board (SDHB) area has climbed to 30 from 25 on Monday.

Of the cases reported today 493 were in the SDHB area.

Of the deaths being reported today, fourteen deaths were recorded in June, with one death recorded in April and two in March.

The ministry said nine were from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from the Bay of Plenty, two from Taranaki, one from Hawke's Bay, one from MidCentral, one from Canterbury and one from Southern.

One person was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and two were aged over 90. One was a child aged under 10, the ministry said.

That takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1432 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

The new community cases being reported today were in Northland (167), Auckland (1,663), Waikato (352), Bay of Plenty (182), Lakes (73), Hawke's Bay (179), MidCentral (176), Whanganui (58), Taranaki (173), Tairāwhiti (42), Wairarapa (57), Capital and Coast (493), Hutt Valley (224), Nelson Marlborough (240), Canterbury (941), South Canterbury (70), Southern (493), West Coast (45) and the location of two was unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 4878 - last Tuesday it was 5983.

