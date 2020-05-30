Covid-19: Eight days straight of no new cases

dr_bloomfield.jpg Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald

For the eighth day in a row there are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health advised of the information in a media statement this afternoon.

The ministry New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases remained at 1154, which is the number it reports to the World Health Organisation.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1481. Only one case remains active.

There are no additional deaths to report, meaning the total remains at 22.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

New Zealand's low number of new cases is leading to pressure on the Government to move from alert level 2 to alert level 1.

New Zealand moved to alert level 2 on May 14 with new rules of conduct. The cabinet will review the rules of alert level 2 on June 8, and will consider a move to alert level 1 no later than June 22.

This is the first long weekend since lockdown lifted, and travel has been encouraged.

But leading epidemiologist Sir David Skegg is warning New Zealanders against any quick move to alert level 1.

"People who advocate a move to level 1 straight away are either ignorant or indulging in political posturing," he said.

He commended the cabinet for its plan to stay in alert level 2 for several weeks.

There was abundant evidence from other countries that favourable situations like New Zealands "can very quickly turn to custard."

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has been calling for a fast move to alert level 1 saying the health risks were outweighed by the need to address the economic crisis.

Yesterday, limits were eased to allow 100 people at all events and gatherings, with appropriate distancing and health controls, and the ability to trace attendees.