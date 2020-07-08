Covid-19 escape: Govt looking at electronic tracking

Minister in charge of managed isolation, Megan Woods. Photo: RNZ

The Government says it is looking at how they can electronically track people in managed isolation hotels, after a man escaped from one in Auckland and then tested positive for Covid-19 hours later.

The attitudes of those in managed isolation and quarantine facilities has changed, with some people struggling to comply with the rules when they see an opportunity, Megan Woods, the minister in charge of managed isolation and quarantine says.

Woods told RNZ's Checkpoint programme tonight that at first, people were compliant with the rules when arriving in the country, not willing to escape from them.

But she said the Government is now considering options including electronic bracelets, identification bands and phone-based apps to monitor people.

Woods was speaking about the case of 32-year-old man from New Delhi, India, who escaped from managed isolation at the Stamford Hotel in Auckland for 70 minutes last night after going outside for a smoke and then visiting a supermarket. He tested positive for Covid-19 today.

It is the second incident in which a person absconded from manged isolation recently.

"Things have changed, even in the last week-and-a-half, in terms of the range of incidents we are seeing, in terms of non-compliance," Woods said.

"In the beginning, we had a very compliant population who came in ... and we didn't have people who were attempting to climb fences or slip through gaps when they saw an opportunity."

Asked why people's attitudes had changed, Woods said: "I don't have insight into each and every individual in those facilities but one thing I would observe is that they are probably looking out their windows and seeing a level 1 world operating when they are living in level 4, which is quite different."

Housing people in facilities outside cities would be ideal, but she said they also had to be close to medical personnel and testing facilities.

In the wake of the escape, the smoking policy at managed isolation and quarantine facilities was being reviewed, Woods said.

"We're going to have more to say on that tomorrow."

Options such as having identification bands were "all things we are looking at", Woods said.

"We are looking at a range of options to ensure that we are providing the strongest line of defence to defend New Zealanders."

The man has been in managed isolation at this Auckland hotel. Photo: RNZ

The man who escaped yesterday's action were "hugely disappointing", she said.

"We are asking those people coming home to make the necessary sacrifices to keep their fellow Kiwis safe. This man broke the law."

Woods said the reports she received said there was confusion over the man's identity due to fences being replaced.

"He used the opportunity of people around ... to slip through."

Woods said the security guards at the facilities were "not police, they can't arrest and detain. They can do the things that ... security guards can do."

Earlier today, Minister of Health Chris Hipkins revealed that the country's latest case of Covid-19 escaped from managed isolation last night.

Hipkins said the 32-year-old man, who arrived from India on July 3 , left his managed isolation last night to go to the Countdown supermarket on Victoria Street in central Auckland. The man was outside the facility for 70 minutes.

Hipkins said after CCTV footage was viewed and the man was interviewed, the current assessment of the risk to the public was low.

Still, precautions are being taken - Countdown said the supermarket closed for cleaning at 8.15am today and will reopen tomorrow. Covid-19 testing facilities are on standby.

The man will be charged and faces up to six months in prison or a $4000 fine.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation and quarantine, said: "The actions of this man are completely unacceptable.

"We take any breach of the Covid-19 rules very seriously. Wilfully leaving our facilities will not be tolerated, and the appropriate action will be taken."

The Victoria Street Coundown in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Countdown spokesperson Kiri Hannifin told Checkpoint they were in a bit of a fright after finding out, although the risk was low and the store was shut for cleaning.

"We haven't traded all day but mostly it's an emotional toll for our team, we had a 12 [people] team on the floor last night when this guy came, but we also had six nightfill team who we're also asking to self-isolate, so 18 altogether."

They will be tested on Friday as precaution, Hannifin said.

"It's disappointing … it's really regrettable. I'm very sorry for our team, I feel so sad for them."

The man had slipped past security at the hotel after being mistaken for a fencing contractor. But Hannifin said he didn't look like a contractor from his attire.

He had spent 20 minutes in the store, she said, the majority of the time - about 14 minutes - in the health and beauty isle.

"After that he kind of wanders around the store, generally looking around and then he's at the [self] checkout for about 90 seconds.

"He had a phone with him and he was taking photos with the phone."

When asked if those were selfies, she said yes. He ended up buying toothpaste, body wash and razors, she said.

Upon reviewing security footage, she said they noted he had not interacted with customers or staff, but customers were briefly within 1m of the man during his time there as they passed him.

"We are confident, and the ministry of health is confident, that the risk is very, very small."

In a message to people isolating, she said: "Do us a solid and follow the rules."