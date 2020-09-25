Covid-19: Has latest cluster spread?

Photo: Getty Images

With a potentially new serious cluster starting to emerge, New Zealand will find out if there are any new cases today.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest developments in cases early this afternoon.

There is fresh concern that a small but developing cluster poses a risk to the country after a group of 21 - including three infected people - met up for a holiday in Taupo last weekend.

Already 31 close contacts of the reunion have been contacted and are self-isolating.

The five families who travelled to Taupō come from all corners of New Zealand, including Kawerau, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

So far 15 eateries, shops and tourist attractions have been marked by the Health Ministry as locations of interest between Auckland and Tūrangi.

They include repeat visits last week to one of Auckland's largest shopping centres, St Lukes Mall including late night Thursday and a four-hour dip at Taupō's popular DeBretts Hot Springs.