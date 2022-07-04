Covid-19: Health Minister Andrew Little now infected

Andrew Little. File photo

Health Minister Andrew Little now has first-hand experience of the pandemic after being infected with Covid-19.

Little confirmed his positive test result today.

His infection means there are now only four Labour ministers who are yet to have contracted the virus.

The other Labour ministers still testing relentlessly negative are Kelvin Davis, Priyanka Radhakrishnan and Michael Wood.

One-quarter of the nation's population have so far recorded positive tests (the actual figure is likely higher, some will not have reported a positive result or may not have known they had it).

Before Little, the latest to catch it was Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who said in an Instagram post that she tested positive on Saturday afternoon.

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson toppled to it after avoiding it through Budgets and meetings and a post-Budget tour around the nation.

Little told the Herald last week that he had so far avoided the Covid virus - even when his son got it and Little had to isolate at home with him.

"He kept to himself, and when he needed to move through the house it wasn't quite 'ring the alarm bell' but notifications were given and we donned our masks or stood outside.

"We would make sure we were in a safe place."

His son's recent 21st birthday was another close call "but I managed to evade it", Little said. He was an assiduous mask wearer, and tried to keep distance from others.