Covid-19: Kiwi man found dead in Peru

Edward Storey died in an apartment in Cusco in Peru, some time after texting his family on April 7. Photo: Getty Images

Edward Storey was meant to be on the New Zealand Government's mercy flight home from Peru last week.

But he never made it home. Instead he died alone in an apartment in Cusco. He tested positive for Covid-19 after his death.

The 49-year-old Kiwi's devastated family had no idea he was sick.

Edward Spencer Storey was the beloved son of Te Awamutu couple Keith and Delysse Storey, his obituary in today's New Zealand Herald says.

Delysse told the Herald her son had been trekking the popular Inca Trail to Machu Picchu when the Peruvian government announced a nationwide lockdown in mid-March. His trek was shut down halfway through, and he'd had to bribe police to get back to Cusco.

He and other Kiwis holed up in the small tourist town waiting for a mercy flight.

Edward had last texted the family on April 7, the day after the New Zealand Government announced it was chartering a flight to bring back stranded Kiwis. A domestic connection from Cusco was put on to take New Zealanders to Lima, from where they would fly home.

Te Awamutu couple Keith and Delysse Storey. Photo: NZ Herald (file)

Hotels had shut down but Edward managed to find a Cusco apartment online and was staying there until the flight.

But although he had registered, he never boarded the plane. The family contacted Internal Affairs, then airport police, who said he was listed as cancelled. They filed a missing persons report and Interpol got involved.

Police found Edward dead in his flat in the historical quarter on the 17th. He was tested for Covid-19 and found to be positive.

The exact date of his death can't be confirmed but Delysse believes it was on the 13th, the day after Easter Sunday, and which is stated in his obituary.

The family had been notified on April 19 of Edward's death, she said. None of them had even known he was sick.

"It was so quick. None of us had any idea at all...The emails just stopped."

On his return from the Inca Trail Edward had described Cusco as "like a zombie apocalypse", Delysse said.

"He had to try and find shelter. But he was under the understanding that there wasn't lots of Covid around...obviously there was."

She believed the situation in Cusco was worse than reported. The town's high altitude in the Andes makes it hard to breathe at the best of times, especially for tourists who aren't acclimatised. There is reportedly a backlog of bodies waiting to be cremated.

New Zealand's embassy in Cusco had been "absolutely fantastic", as had other New Zealand authorities, Delysse said. Despite her grief, she posted a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning thanking her for the "incredible" efforts the Government had made for Kiwis overseas.

Delysse wants her son - a former head boy of Auckland's Kings College - remembered for his brilliance, and his kind heart.

"He was an incredible humanitarian...He was a wonderful, caring, amazing, humble man. He didn't have a partner or his children but he was a wonderful brother and all those things."

Siblings Fraser, Scott and Kate and in-laws Wendy, Robynne and Blair are also mentioned in Edward's obituary. The notice calls him the "favourite uncle" of Richard, and Elsie, and the twins Maddie and Vivi. "You will live in our hearts forever."

Edward was "probably one of the most intelligent people I know", his mother said. He had been working in IT in Wellington before selling his apartment there and heading off on a world trip to celebrate turning 50 this year.

He was "so happy" when he left for his trip in January - at the time, it wasn't clear how badly travel was going to be affected, although he did take masks as a precaution.

Thailand was Edward's first stop, then Peru. He had planned to fly out on March 26.

He had been staying in a hotel before going on the trek, but hotels were closed down on his return and it had taken him some time to find somewhere to stay.

Delysse would like to hear from anyone who encountered Edward while in lockdown in Cusco, as she believes other Kiwis would have interacted with him.

While she thinks Edward may be the first Kiwi to die overseas of Covid-19, Delysse said she's not the only person grieving the loss of a loved one.

A historian, she spent 20 years on research about mothers whose sons fought in the Great War, many never to return.

"It's no different. It's a war we can't see but the consequences are still the same. I share this grief with every other mother, if not so many families who can't get the bodies of their loved ones, they can't have funerals."

"The Queen said we will be together again, we will see our families again. That's how everybody in the world is feeling right now - but the tragedy is if a person dies when you're here and they're over there and it's unknown."

Edward will be cremated and his remains returned to New Zealand for a memorial service when circumstances allow.