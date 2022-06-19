Covid-19: Lowest community case numbers since February

There have been 3235 new community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today, with a further five deaths of people with the coronavirus.

Today was the lowest number of new community cases since February, with fewer than 1000 cases reported in Auckland for the first time in months.

The seven-day rolling average of new community cases has dropped from 5919 last week to 4991 today.

The Ministry of Health said this afternoon that number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has remained unchanged from 356 yesterday, with five people now in ICU.

The five new deaths reported today take the total number of people who have died with Covid-19 in New Zealand to 1406.

Two people were in their 60s and three were aged over 90. Two were women and three were men. Two were from the Auckland region, one was from Hawke's Bay; one was from Nelson-Marlborough and one was from Canterbury.

Today's new community cases were reported in the Northland (68), Auckland (991), Waikato (192), Bay of Plenty (100), Lakes (58), Hawke's Bay (92), MidCentral (98), Whanganui (41), Taranaki (88), Tairāwhiti (18), Wairarapa (35), Capital and Coast (302), Hutt Valley (151), Nelson Marlborough (152), Canterbury (503), South Canterbury (40), Southern (282) and West Coast (19) DHBs.