Covid-19: more children living in poverty expected

A briefing to Child Poverty Reduction Minister Jacinda Ardern says the economic downturn is likely to plunge more families into hardship. Photo: Getty Images

The number of children living in poverty is expected to increase due to Covid-19.

The briefing to Child Poverty Reduction Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday says prior to the pandemic, the Government was broadly on track to meet the three-year and 10-year child poverty reduction targets.

But the economic downturn is likely to plunge more families into hardship, across the various measures of child poverty, despite the actions taken by the Government in response to Covid-19.

Material hardship rates are expected to "rise strongly", as this measure is particularly sensitive to economic changes, the briefing said.

On the after housing costs measure, child poverty rates are also likely to increase, as reduced employment and earnings negatively affect households already at the lower end of the income scale.

On the before housing costs measure it is less straightforward, the briefing said, as this will depend in part on how Covid-19 affects median incomes.

The pandemic is also expected to have both short- and long-term negative effects on the wellbeing of children, young people and their whānau, the briefing said.

"The exact nature of these effects are somewhat uncertain at this point in time, but are likely to be significant and wide-ranging, despite measures taken to date," the briefing said.

"They include the impact of job losses and reduced earnings on child poverty and wellbeing, increased anxiety and mental distress, financial and family stress, increased social isolation, and long-term effects on the education and employment of young people.

"The most severe negative effects are likely to be felt by those already disadvantaged."