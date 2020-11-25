Covid-19: More places visited by Air NZ crew member released

Photo: Google Maps

More Aucklanders are being asked to self-isolate and be tested for Covid-19 as a precautionary measure after an NZ-based Air New Zealand crew member tested positive to the virus overseas.

The crew member tested positive in Shanghai on Sunday, just a day after leaving Auckland, and were due back in the country today.

It's not clear where the staff member picked up the virus, but the Ministry of Health is acting as though it was acquired in New Zealand. It may have been acquired elsewhere, including at Shanghai airport where other cases have recently been detected.

Yesterday, the ministry advised people who had visited Animates Manukau on Saturday, November 21 about 1.20pm to get tested, and isolate until a negative result is returned.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has released information on more locations where the person had visited prior to leaving the country.

All staff at Resene Mount Roskill who were working Friday about midday should also seek a test and self-isolate until results come out. Shoppers only need to watch for symptoms, and the ARPHS advice is they do not need to isolate unless symptoms develop.

Staff and shoppers who visited four other businesses are asked to watch for symptoms, and if they develop seek a test.

These are: BP on Coronation Road in Mangere on Friday morning, Countdown Papatoetoe on Friday afternoon, New World Papatoetoe that evening, and the pharmacy at Countdown Greenlane on Saturday at midday.

"Members of the public in these locations at these times are considered to be at very low risk, but should follow usual public health advice and get tested and isolate if they develop symptoms," ARPHS said.

"Anyone who was at these locations who develops symptoms should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP, and say they are a casual contact."

The symptoms of Covid-19 are a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell, difficulty breathing or fever.

A spokesperson from ARPHS says it is still completing its investigation and may add other locations where the case has been.

The person tested negative on Wednesday, November 18 and tested positive four days later in Shanghai, where there has been an outbreak of Covid cases, including staff at the airport. For New Zealand's purposes, the case is deemed under investigation.

Minister in charge of Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said the Government had still not ruled out the possibility the crew member was infected in New Zealand, and the ministry was contact tracing as though the person had tested positive here.

The crew member will arrive back in New Zealand on Wednesday morning, where Hipkins said they would be isolated and tested.

Locations visited by crew member include:

Friday, November 20

9.28am-9.35am, BP Connect at 154 Coronation Rd, Mangere

11.45am - 12.15pm, Resene, Mt Roskill

2.45pm - 2.51pm, Countdown, Papatoetoe

7.29pm - 7.43pm, New World, Papatoetoe

Saturday, November 21

12.34pm - 12.42pm, Pharmacy at Countdown Greenlane

1.20pm - 2.11pm, Animates Manukau