Covid-19: No new cases, school holiday warning

Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand has no new cases of Covid-19 today, but as travel increases during the school holidays Kiwis are warned not to become complacent about the virus.

As well as staying home when ill and getting a test, people should maintain good hygiene practices and sign in when they visit new places, either by the Covid Tracer app or by keeping a record, Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

"If you have symptoms and are away from home, call Healthline, who will be able to tell you where you can get a test."

One person is in hospital with the virus at Middlemore Hospital and are in isolation on a general ward, the ministry said.

Eighteen people isolating in the Auckland quarantine facility from the community, which includes nine who tested positive for the virus and their household contacts.

Public health services are also continuing to contact trace, test and isolate close contacts of the three community cases which were not linked to the Auckland cluster.

There are now a total of 44 close contacts associated with these cases and all are now self-isolating. All but two have returned negative test results and the ministry is waiting for the remaining two results.

The trio is a family group linked to the September 11 chartered flight from Christchurch to Auckland for people leaving a managed isolation facility having completed their 14 day-stay.

Also on the flight was the man who tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend whose virus is thought to have had a rare three-week incubation period.

There were two new cases yesterday, both in managed isolation. One of the new cases arrived on a flight from Germany on September 21 via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

The other person who tested positive arrived in New Zealand on a flight from the Philippines via Taiwan on September 23.

Both individuals tested positive as a result of tests done around day three and have now been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

There were no new cases in the community.

Since August 11, the contact tracing team has identified 4075 close contacts of cases, of which 4072 have been contacted and are self-isolating, or have completed self-isolation.

"Our total number of active cases is 55; of those, 28 are imported cases in MIQ (managed isolation/quarantine) facilities, and 27 are community cases," the ministry said.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1477.

Yesterday laboratories processed 3539 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 951,954.