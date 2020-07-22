Covid-19: No new cases today

Photo: Getty Images

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand to report today.

It has been 82 days since the last case of coronavirus was acquired locally from an unknown source.

There are no new recovered cases today, which means the total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 27, the Ministry of Health said.

No one is receiving hospital-level care for the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1205.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 2,191 tests, the Ministry of Health said, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 446,367.

"Testing remains a crucial part of our overall response and we all have a part to play.

"Testing in the community is fundamental to our efforts to ensure we stay ahead of Covid-19. If you are offered a swab, then please take up that offer."

One new case was announced yesterday - a woman in her 30s who travelled from London.