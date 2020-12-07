Covid-19: one new case in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There is one new case of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new community cases.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the person arrived on December 4 from the United Kingdom via Hong Kong.

They tested positive upon arrival and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One previously reported case has now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 56 and the total number of confirmed cases to 1723.

Yesterday laboratories processed 2315 tests for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,312,307.

Ministry of Health updates

The Ministry of Health is to scale back the frequency it reports Covid cases, from Wednesday.

"At this stage of New Zealand’s response to Covid-19, we are seeing cases routinely appear at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities. We expect this to continue to be the case while we remain in Alert Level 1 with managed isolation requirements in place."

To reflect this, the Ministry said it would reduce media updates to four times a week - on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Its website would be updated with case numbers in line with media updates.

"On those days, the Ministry will report cases that have tested positive in managed isolation in the preceding days since the last update.

"The public can be assured that the Ministry will report any significant development, including any case emerging in the community, sooner if required."