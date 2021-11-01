Covid-19: Positive signs for Christchurch to stay at level 2 - expert

Christchurch is expected to remain at alert level 2. Photo: George Heard

Christchurch is expected to remain in alert level 2 - after reporting no new cases of Covid-19 in the community for three days.

It follows four initial cases reported on Thursday and Friday. Check the locations of interest in Christchurch here.

Otago University public health specialist Dr Lesley Gray says the city is only dealing with a small number of cases, which all appear to be linked.

"I am keeping my fingers crossed that these have been isolated cases, linked to Auckland, and that Christchurch can stay in the alert level that they are in at the moment," she said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said there were no new cases in Christchurch today. However, Covid-19 was detected in two wastewater samples collected on Friday from the southern and eastern parts of the city.

Cabinet will meet this afternoon to discuss whether any changes to alert levels across the country are necessary.

Over the weekend, 5500 Covid-19 tests were carried out in Canterbury, while 9000 vaccinations were administered on Saturday, including 6600 second doses. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A high number of Cantabrians headed to vaccination and testing centres over the weekend.

Canterbury DHB has increased capacity at testing centres, with additional staff brought in and extended hours.

Around 5500 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the region over the weekend. While 9000 vaccinations were also administered on Saturday, including 6600 second doses.

As of Sunday, 91 per cent of Canterbury's eligible population has had their first dose of the vaccine - and 73 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Community Covid testing service manager Karyn Bainbridge said Cantabrians have taken a cautious approach.

She said it was great to see people taking precautions and getting tested, even if they only have the slightest symptoms of a cold.