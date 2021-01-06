Covid-19 scare: Hamilton District Court in lockdown

Hamilton District Court is in lockdown after a person with Covid-19 symptoms entered.

A Ministry of Justice update is due to issue more information shortly, but a source has told the Herald that a woman who works at a Hamilton managed isolation facility had recently had a Covid-19 test because she displayed symptoms.

She was still awaiting her test results but turned up at court today anyway.

The source said about 30 people were milling around outside but many others had left.

Another source - inside - said there are about 40 to 50 people stuck in the court at the moment.

People inside the court house can be seen wearing masks.

The source believed the woman had appeared in the registrar's court earlier this morning.

It's unclear how long the building would be in lockdown, but the source said the woman could not be found.

Six cases in managed isolation

There were six new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation announced yesterday - including two from the United Kingdom where a new strain of the virus is spreading rapidly.

There are no new cases in the community.

