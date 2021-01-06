Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Breaking News

Covid-19 scare: Hamilton District Court in lockdown

    1. News
    2. National

    Hamilton District Court is in lockdown after a person with Covid-19 symptoms entered.

    A Ministry of Justice update is due to issue more information shortly, but a source has told the Herald that a woman who works at a Hamilton managed isolation facility had recently had a Covid-19 test because she displayed symptoms.

    She was still awaiting her test results but turned up at court today anyway.

    The source said about 30 people were milling around outside but many others had left.

    Another source - inside - said there are about 40 to 50 people stuck in the court at the moment.

    People inside the court house can be seen wearing masks.

    The source believed the woman had appeared in the registrar's court earlier this morning.

    It's unclear how long the building would be in lockdown, but the source said the woman could not be found.

    Six cases in managed isolation

    There were six new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation announced yesterday - including two from the United Kingdom where a new strain of the virus is spreading rapidly.

    There are no new cases in the community.

    Of the new border cases:|

    • One case arrived on 2 January from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia. This person tested positive on day 0/1 of routine testing and is in the Auckland quarantine facility.
    • One case arrived on 31 December from the United States of America. This person tested positive during routine testing around day 3 and is in a Christchurch quarantine facility.
    • One case arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six. This person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.
    • One case arrived on 27 December from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at day six. This person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.
    • One case arrived on 22 December from South Africa via Qatar.
    • One case arrived on 19 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. This person was a close contact of a confirmed case and tested positive at day 15. They are in the Auckland quarantine facility.
    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter