Covid-19: Three cases announced

There are two new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today and they are in managed isolation and one historic case.

director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield revealed details at a news conference in Auckland this afternoon.

One of the cases in managed isolation returned from isolation and developed symptoms around day eight of their stay in Rotorua.

The other person returned from Hong Kong and tested positive on their day three test.

The historic case returned from India and completed their managed isolation and was followed up as part of their investigation.

Auckland is enjoying its first day at alert level 1 after weeks of restrictions due to a large cluster in the city in August.

Yesterday, a milestone was reached when Health Minister Chris Hipkins revealed that all those associated with the cluster had recovered from the virus.

There are 39 imported active cases. Bloomfield said it was "a great milestone" there were no active cases in the community.

He said it was worth reflecting on our "collective success" but Covid continued to pose a threat in new Zealand.

"We need to stay alert and play our part. If you are unwell stay home, seek advice and get a test."

Bloomfield confirmed that officials may never know the source of the Auckland August cluster and said there was an ongoing risk of further cases could crop up in the community.

"Alert level 1 is not alert level none."

A report into how many healthcare workers were infected while doing their jobs is set to be released - months after it was promised by the ministry.

It's understood the report will detail how many health workers were confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases during the first wave, but is not a forensic investigation into how each person was infected.

bloomfield_getty.jpg Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

The Weekend Herald recently revealed one in 10 of all confirmed cases with a local source until mid-June was a healthcare worker the Health Ministry says was likely infected in their workplace.

The ministry couldn't provide data on what job those 96 were doing, whether it was in a hospital, testing site or rest home or even which region they were in and said a descriptive report was on its way.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation and E Tū want an independent investigation into how the workers contracted the virus and say it should be done by WorkSafe because it is a health and safety issue.

WorkSafe has rejected this because it doesn't investigate clinical incidents.

- NZ Herald and ODT Online