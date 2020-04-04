Covid-19 update

New Zealand has 82 new Covid-19 cases.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield briefed media this afternoon, along with Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay this afternoon.

There are 52 confirmed with 30 probable cases of Covid-19, Dr Bloomfield said, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 950.

There are 10 significant clusters. In Auckland, around Marist school there are 60 associated cases, in Bluff, around a wedding, 55 cases, and in Matamata 54 cases.

There were 3631 tests done yesterday, for total of 33,116 tests done so far.

At this stage, 127 people have recovered, Bloomfield said.

Some 300,000 new nasal swabs are due to be delivered in the coming week, he said.

Roughly 1% of cases are community transmission, but he expected that number to rise.