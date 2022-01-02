Covid-19 update: 105 new cases, 2 deaths in last 48 hours

There have been 105 new community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past two days, with two further deaths also reported, the Ministry of Health says.

There was no statement from the Ministry yesterday because it was New Year's Day.

In today's statement it said there were 43 people in hospital, including five in intensive care.

At its last update on Friday there were 49 new community cases in New Zealand but none were the Omicron variant.

There were two new Omicron cases at the border to report among recent arrivals at the border today - taking the total number of Omicron cases at the border to 90 - but no further spread from the two cases that were in the community last week.

On Thursday a British DJ, Robert Etheridge, who goes by the name DJ Dimension, became New Zealand's first Omicron community case.

The same day it was also announced that an Air New Zealand crew member was infectious with Omicron.

All the close contacts of the two cases who were in the community this week have so far tested negative.

The six close contacts of the case who attended the Hidden Lakes festival in Christchurch had all tested negative and the Ministry said this meant there was no public health risk associated with this event.

The source of Etheridge's infection was still a mystery on Friday because his case has not been genomically linked to the other Omicron cases that were in MIQ when he was there.

There have been 33 cases of Covid-19 reported at the border in the past two days and the Ministry said today it was committed to offering strong protection against the Omicron variant getting a foothold in this country.

"We have strengthened and continue to review infection prevention control measures at the border to minimise the risk of transmission. We have also shifted priorities for whole genome sequencing to focus on areas of greatest risk for Omicron transmission."