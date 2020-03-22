New Zealand has 14 new cases of Covid-19, bring the total number of cases to 66.

The country's alert level is still at two, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

There are five confirmed cases in Auckland, one in Northland, one in Canterbury, two in New Plymouth, two in Waikato including one in Hamilton, one in Tauranga, one in the Coromandel and one in Otago.

All are in self-isolation with close contacts being identified and followed up. Eleven of the cases have a history of international travel, while one is a close contact of a confirmed case.

Two were at the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown earlier in March, where there were a number of delegates from overseas.

There are four probable cases, and all four have previously been reported in the media.

Just over 1200 lab tests were carried out yesterday - there have now been more than 6000 tests for the virus.

Two cases announced yesterday were possible cases of community transmission. There has still been no firm link to overseas travel identified.

Bloomfield said he understood people in the areas where those two people lived would be concerned but asked they continue good hygiene practices and maintain social distancing while investigations continued.

Any passengers who disembarked from the Celebrity Solstice and the Ruby Princess in New Zealand have been asked to self-isolate.

The two cruise ships recently visited New Zealand and have now had confirmed cases of Covid-19 on board.

Alert level 2 means Covid-19 is "contained but risk of community transmission growing" and human contact must be further reduced.

On Saturday, over-70s were told to stay at home and Kiwis advised to limit domestic travel.

The Ministry of Health was on Saturday waiting for the test results of two possible cases of community transmission – unrelated to overseas travel - in Auckland and Wairarapa.

Flight details of today's confirmed cases:

66 Auckland 20s M Austria to Auckland via Doha arrived 17 March- flight EK448

65 Northland 40s F Melbourne to Auckland on Sunday 15 March – flight JQ217

64 Canterbury 50s F San Francisco to Auckland on Monday 16 March – flight NZ7

Auckland to Christchurch on Tuesday 17 March – flight NZ523

63 Taranaki 20s M Dubai to Auckland on Tuesday 17 March – flight EK448

Auckland to New Plymouth on 18 March – flight NZ8041

62 Taranaki 50s M Bangkok to Auckland on Sunday 15 March – flight TG0491

Auckland to New Plymouth on 16 March – flight NZ8041

61 Auckland 40s F Travel to Africa – details to come

60 Auckland 20s M Dubai to Auckland on Monday 16 March – flight EK448

59 Auckland 60s No international travel history – exposed at World Herefords Conference in Queenstown.

58 Auckland 60s M No international travel history – exposed at World Herefords Conference in Queenstown. Domestic travel history:

Dunedin to Auckland on Sunday 15 March – flight NZ674

57 Hamilton 60s F Travel history to Ireland, Dubai and Australia. Details to come.

56 Bay of Plenty 30s M Travel history to the United States of America – details to come.

55 Coramandel 60s M Honolulu to Auckland on 14 March – flight HA445 (arrived 15 March)

54 Waikato 40s F Contact with a confirmed case

53: Otago (conflicting information on exact location) 40s M LA to Auckland on 14 March – flight NZ1 Auckland to Queenstown on 14 March – flight NZ615