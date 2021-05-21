Covid-19 update: Three new cases in MIQ

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community and three new cases in managed isolation the Ministry of Health has reported today.

The three new cases are recent returnees who flew from India, Qatar and the United Kingdom

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Four previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 23.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2306.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 62 historical cases, out of a total of 490 cases.

One previously announced confirmed case, now recovered, has been reclassified as historical.

Wastewater test results update

Wastewater testing continues to be a part of New Zealand’s testing and surveillance strategy in the fight against Covid-19. Recently, weak positive results were detected in Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown. The Ministry’s assessment of these results is that there is a low risk to the New Zealand community.

"We reported yesterday that subsequent testing from Queenstown and Wellington have returned negative results. We can now report subsequent testing for Rotorua returned a negative result.

"We are awaiting the result from further testing in Christchurch and we will report this when available."

The Ministry’s current assessment remains that the weak positive results are likely from recent positive cases in managed isolation or due to recently recovered cases who are not infectious but continue to shed the virus after returning home or while travelling. There is no risk of infection from Covid-19 in wastewater.

It remains really important to New Zealand’s response that anyone displaying symptoms consistent with Covid-19 stays at home and promptly calls Healthline (0800 358 5453) about getting a test.

Any cases of Covid-19 need to be detected quickly in order to stop the virus spreading in our communities.

Everyone in New Zealand should also continue to use the NZ Covid Tracer app with Bluetooth turned on to keep a record of their movements so they can be recalled quickly if needed by contact tracers.

Also please keep up the hygiene measures that are critical to stopping the spread of the virus – wear a face covering on public transport, wash your hands, and cough or sneeze into your elbow.